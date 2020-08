A pickup truck went off the road and a first responder reports it's in flames at 5470 Clinton Street Road, Stafford. Mercy Flight in Batavia is put on ground standby. Stafford Fire Department is responding along with Mercy medics. The location is between Prole Road Extension and Horseshoe Lake Road.

UPDATE 12:47 p.m.: Mercy Flight is cancelled.

UPDATE 12:50 p.m.: South Byron's tanker is requested to the scene.