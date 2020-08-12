Popularity of yoga class at Centennial Park prompts Blue Pearl to add one on Thursday mornings
From Blue Pearl Yoga:
Turns out the new Yoga in Centennial Park class is a big hit, so we have added another class.
In addition to the Tuesday afternoon classes this month from 7 to 8:15 p.m. with Linda Ingalsbe, there will be classes from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday mornings with Marianne Skye (E-RYT, YACEP).
Breathe, move, recharge. This well-rounded yoga class offers many yoga pose variations, so those with different levels of experience can participate fully. Appropriate for adults and high school students (no young children).
You can relax while stretching and strengthening. There will be active yoga poses, breath work and stillness practices.
The park is lovely, the shade is cool, and the people who come to yoga are nothing but sweet!
Centennial Park is located at 151 State St. in the city.
Cost is $10 per class.
Register online at least three hours before class -- absolutely no walk-ins.
Things to know:
- Bring your own mat;
- Bring your own optional yoga gear if you like, blocks, straps, blankets, water and sunscreen / bug spray might be good, too;
- There are NO restroom facilities at Centennial Park;
- Social distancing & face masks are required.
(If two or less people register, the teacher may opt to cancel. You will be notified through email and fully reimbursed.)
Note that the in-person yoga studio at 301 Main St., third floor of the Masonic Temple building Downtown, will be reopening Saturday, Sept. 19.
The Fall Schedule is being developed and they are seeking input about days/times/types of classes people want. Any input would be appreciated. Email: [email protected]