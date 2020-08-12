Popularity of yoga class at Centennial Park prompts Blue Pearl to add one on Thursday mornings

From Blue Pearl Yoga:

Turns out the new Yoga in Centennial Park class is a big hit, so we have added another class.

In addition to the Tuesday afternoon classes this month from 7 to 8:15 p.m. with Linda Ingalsbe, there will be classes from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday mornings with Marianne Skye (E-RYT, YACEP).

Breathe, move, recharge. This well-rounded yoga class offers many yoga pose variations, so those with different levels of experience can participate fully. Appropriate for adults and high school students (no young children).

You can relax while stretching and strengthening. There will be active yoga poses, breath work and stillness practices.

The park is lovely, the shade is cool, and the people who come to yoga are nothing but sweet!

Centennial Park is located at 151 State St. in the city.

Cost is $10 per class.