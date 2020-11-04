Possible natural gas leak at Oakfield apartment building prompts evavuation

A possible natural gas leak, possibly with ill effects, was reported at an multifamily dwelling at 10 Weber Ave. Oakfield Fire Department is on scene investigating. One apartment was evacuated. Another had two people sleeping inside but they were awoken and getting dressed to come outside. They are conscious and alert, says command.

Mercy medics are on scene.

Another apartment may have to have the door forced open because it is secured and no one knows for certain if it is occupied.

They are checking the basement. Firefighters got no reading or indication of a leak upstairs. There was a slight leak detected on the lower level; it is believed there may be a leak outside. "Wind is out of the west / southwest."