Preparations underway for Cougar Classic Scholarship Scramble July 22

Submitted photos and press release:

The Alumni Affairs Office at Genesee Community College is spending the snowy season thinking about warmer days and golf!

Under the direction of Cougar Classic Scholarship Scramble Honorary Chairperson Wesley Bedford, GCC Class of 2006, plans for the event are well underway.

Registration is now open for the fourth annual Cougar Classic Scholarship Scramble scheduled for Monday, July 22, at the Stafford Country Club, 8873 Morganville Road (Rte. 237) in Stafford.

The Cougar Classic Scholarship Scramble allows up to 36 foursomes for the 18-hole event at the esteemed Stafford Country Club.

Sign-in starts 11:30 a.m. with lunch available, and golfers tee off in "shotgun" style at 12:30 p.m. Registration is $125 per golfer and includes 18 holes of golf, a golf cart, all beer and nonalcoholic beverages during play, lunch and dinner with a cash bar, and much more!

To join the event for dinner only is $25. Most importantly, all proceeds go directly to the GCC student scholarship program, making higher education possible for deserving students in our community.

The registration deadline for golfers is June 28. Contact Assistant Director of Alumni Affairs Jennifer Wakefield at (585) 343-0055, ext. 6265, or via email at [email protected]. The golfer registration form is also available online here.

Additional opportunities to sponsor GCC scholarships are available at a number of levels ranging from $100 to $3,000. Sponsorships for golf games, including a putting contest, longest drive, closest to the pin, and beat the pro and other in-kind support efforts are also being accepted.

A sponsorship sign-up form with all donation details is available here and should be sent to Jennifer Wakefield at [email protected] to reserve a sponsorship level.

(Photos from 2018 Cougar Classic Scholarship Scramble.)