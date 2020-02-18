President Trump endorses Chris Jacobs for NY 27th Congressional District

Press release:

BUFFALO – United States President Donald J. Trump endorsed Republican Chris Jacobs in his candidacy for the 27th Congressional District of New York.

In a Twitter post President Trump said, “Chris Jacobs will be a great Congressman who will always fight for the people of New York. He supports our MAGA Agenda, will continue to Secure our Border, Loves our Military, Vets, and is Strong on the 2A. Chris has my complete endorsement for the Special Election on 4/28!”

“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive President Trump’s endorsement," Jacobs said. "I appreciate his trust and stand to join him in the fight against socialism and to help him enact his America First Agenda to rebuild our military, grow the economy, and finally secure our borders."