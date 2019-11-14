'Pronipoti' from Valva, Italy to meet at T.F. Brown's Nov. 24

From reader Carmen Del Plato:

"Amici di Valva Festa"

Descendants from Valva, Italy will be meeting to share stories, compare family trees and to make new connections at T.F. Brown's restaurant on Friday Nov. 29, from 2 'til 4 o'clock in the afternoon. will be meeting to share stories, compare family trees and to make new connections atrestaurant on Fridayo'clock in the afternoon.

Light refreshments will be served. Please buy your own beverage!

T.F. Brown's is located at 214 Main St. in the City of Batavia.

"Just to give you a little insight...many families immigrated to Batavia from Valva," Del Plato says. "In some social circles Batavia was referred to as Little Valva!"

("Pronipoti" is Italian for great-grandchildren or descendants.)