Public Health Column: January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

Genesee County Health Department -- Public Health Column:

If you could receive a vaccine to prevent cancer wouldn’t you? During this Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, please take the time to learn about human papillomavirus infection (HPV), the number one cause of cervical cancer. Thankfully, there is a vaccine available to protect against most of the types of HPV that cause various cancers and genital warts.

Approximately 80 million people in the United States have been infected and 14 million new infections occur every year.

Most people with HPV will not know that they have an infection. Genital warts are a sign of an HPV infection and they cannot be cured. However, an infection of the cervix usually has no symptoms. With or without symptoms, an infected person can spread HPV to others.

The HPV vaccine prevents infection but cannot treat infection. Infection from nine HPV types can be prevented by vaccination. Protection is greatest if given before exposure to HPV infections.

The best age for HPV vaccination is 11–12 years but the vaccine can also be given as young as age 9 and now to adults up to age 45.

“In October of last year the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted expanded use of Gardasil 9 to include individuals 27 through 45 years old,” said Brenden Bedard, director of Community Health Services for Genesee and Orleans.“This is exciting for those newly eligible.

"As this change is fairly new, I recommend that those in this age range check with their doctor’s office to ensure their insurance covers it.”

People who are sexually active may be infected with one or more types of HPV, but they can still get the vaccine. There are still benefits because of the unlikelihood of having been infected with all HPV types that are prevented by the vaccine.