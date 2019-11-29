Red Osier Landmark Restaurant invites all to 'Winter Wonderland of Lights' on next two Monday nights

The third annual "Red Osier Landmark Restaurant Community Days --Winter Wonderland of Lights" will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on the next two consecutive Mondays -- Dec. 2 and Dec. 9.

The public is invited to the restaurant grounds at 6492 Main Road in Stafford to stroll through the "Winter Wonderland of Lights" featuring more than 2.5 million lights.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there and families are welcome to take free photos with them.

There will also be free horse and carriage rides and a free Petting Zoo.

The Stafford Volunteer Fire Department will be there with fire trucks and they'll help with traffic control.

The bar will be open for adult beverages and gift certificates are available to purchase.

The lunch trailer will be open for food to purchase, too. (The main restaurant, as always, is closed on Mondays.)

(Submitted photo of Quinn and James with Santa.)