January 23, 2020 - 4:29pm

Reminder: GC Chamber of Commerce Awards Program is March 7, tickets available

posted by Billie Owens in business, genesee county chamber of commerce, annual awards ceremony.

Press release:

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce is celebrates its 48th Annual Awards Ceremony on Saturday, March 7, at the Quality Inn & Suites, Park Road, Batavia.

This is the County’s premier event that honors businesses and individuals for their achievements in business, community service and volunteerism. Tickets are $50 per person or a table of 10 for $450.

The evening begins at 5:30 with hors d'oeuvres, entrée tables and cash bar (no formal sit-down dinner is to be served). The Award Program starts at 7 p.m. at which time dessert and coffee will be served.

Call Kelly J. Bermingham, at 343-7440, ext. 1026, to make your reservations.

This year’s honorees are:  

Business of the Year: Tompkins Bank of Castile       

Agricultural Business of the Year: Call Lands/My-T Acres   

Special Service Recognition of the Year: Purple Pony Therapeutic Horsemanship                             

Geneseean of the Year: Jeff Allen

