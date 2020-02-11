Reminder: Last chance to take Sen. Ranzenhofer's 2020 Legislative Questionnaire

From State Senator Michael Ranzenhofer, 61st District:

As the 2020 Legislative Session continues, Legislators are discussing several major policy changes. It is extremely important for me to hear directly from residents about issues facing New York State.

This year’s community survey includes topics such as criminal justice reforms, strengthening vaccination requirements, making New York more affordable and the current $6.1 billion budget deficit.

Many of these topics are being actively debated and time is running out for you to share your opinions about these matters before they come to the floor for a vote.

Please take a moment to share your opinions with me.

Click here to take my 2020 Legislative Questionnaire