Reminder: RTS resumes bus fare collection Wednesday, launches new contactless payment system
RTS Genesee will resume fare collection on Wednesday, July 15, and launch its new RTS Go contactless fare payment system.
The system uses a real-time trip planning app called transit (available at the App Store or Google Play). Customers who don’t have a smartphone can purchase an RTS Go reloadable smartcard from ticket vending machines (TVMs) at the RTS Transit Center, or online at myRTS.com.
- Route 211 bus #1 only will run regular service.
- Route 214 will run regular service.
Please call the office at 153 Cedar St. in Batavia for more information: (585) 343-3079.
To help keep you safe during the coronavirus pandemic, RTS is continuing its enhanced bus-cleaning program. Bus operators have access to masks, face shields, hand sanitizers and disinfectant.
When riding RTS please:
- Wear a face covering or mask;
- Wash/disinfect your hands often;
- Maintain social distancing when possible;
- Stay home when your are sick.
Here's the previous story published June 15: RTS will launches contactless payment system, will restart fare collection July 15.