January 9, 2019 - 5:23pm

Reminder: 'Winter Escape' tickets on sale for Feb. 2 event at Mary Immaculate Parish in East Bethany

posted by Billie Owens in east bethanym announcements, news, winter escape, mary immaculate parish, fundraiser.
"Winter Escape" tickets are on sale now! Escape the winter blues with family, friends, delicious food and live music on Feb. 2 at Mary Immaculate Parish in East Bethany.
 
The third annual fundraiser will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Hall with a delicious Farmer's Wife Turkey Dinner. From 6:30-10 p.m. there will be live music from Red Creek Band. There will be a Gift Basket Raffle. This fun-filled family event is not to be missed!
 
Tickets are $20 for adult tickets; $10 for children 12 and under.
 
Remember, tickets are pre-sale only so get yours now so you don’t miss out! For tickets please contact Jill Gould at (716)-474-0850.

