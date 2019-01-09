January 9, 2019 - 5:23pm
Reminder: 'Winter Escape' tickets on sale for Feb. 2 event at Mary Immaculate Parish in East Bethany
"Winter Escape" tickets are on sale now! Escape the winter blues with family, friends, delicious food and live music on Feb. 2 at Mary Immaculate Parish in East Bethany.
The third annual fundraiser will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Hall with a delicious Farmer's Wife Turkey Dinner. From 6:30-10 p.m. there will be live music from Red Creek Band. There will be a Gift Basket Raffle. This fun-filled family event is not to be missed!
Tickets are $20 for adult tickets; $10 for children 12 and under.
Remember, tickets are pre-sale only so get yours now so you don’t miss out! For tickets please contact Jill Gould at (716)-474-0850.
