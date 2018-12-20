Resale tickets available for 'Winter Escape' at Catholic church in East Bethany

Press release:

"Winter Escape" tickets are on sale now! On Saturday, Feb. 2, Mary Immaculate Parish in East Bethany will host their third Annual Winter Escape fundraiser.

Escape the winter blues with family, friends, delicious food and live music.

The evening will start at 5:30 at the Immaculate Conception Hall with a delicious Farmer's Wife Turkey Dinner. From 6:30-10 p.m. live music will be performed by the Red Creek Band. There will be a gift basket raffle.

This fun-filled family event is not to be missed!