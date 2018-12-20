Local Matters

December 20, 2018 - 12:45pm

Resale tickets available for 'Winter Escape' at Catholic church in East Bethany

posted by Billie Owens in east bethany, winter escape, mary immaculate church, fundraiser, news, Announcements.
Press release:
 
"Winter Escape" tickets are on sale now! On Saturday, Feb. 2, Mary Immaculate Parish in East Bethany will host their third Annual Winter Escape fundraiser.
 
Escape the winter blues with family, friends, delicious food and live music.
 
The evening will start at 5:30 at the Immaculate Conception Hall with a delicious Farmer's Wife Turkey Dinner. From 6:30-10 p.m. live music will be performed by the Red Creek Band. There will be a gift basket raffle.
 
This fun-filled family event is not to be missed!
 
Tickets are $20 for adults; $10 for children 12 and under. Remember, tickets are limited and presale only so get yours early so you don’t miss out!
 
For tickets please contact Jill Gould (716) 474-0850.
 
The church is located at 5865 Ellicott Street Road in East Bethany. Phone is 584-7031.

