Ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open Ellicott Trail is July 15

The official ribbon cutting to officially open the Ellicott Trail will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at the Walnut Street Bridge in the City of Batavia.

Parking is provided courtesy of the Arc of Genesee Orleans facility at 64 Walnut St.

The $1.7-million project created a biking and walking trail from just west of Williams Park to Seven Springs Road.

Questions may be directed to Town of Batavia Council Member Chad Zambito: [email protected]