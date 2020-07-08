Local Matters

July 8, 2020 - 1:23pm

Ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open Ellicott Trail is July 15

posted by Billie Owens in Ellicott Trail ribbon cutting, news, batavia.

The official ribbon cutting to officially open the Ellicott Trail will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at the Walnut Street Bridge in the City of Batavia.

Parking is provided courtesy of the Arc of Genesee Orleans facility at 64 Walnut St.

The $1.7-million project created a biking and walking trail from just west of Williams Park to Seven Springs Road.

Questions may be directed to Town of Batavia  Council Member Chad Zambito:   [email protected]

blue button