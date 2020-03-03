Rising country star promotes her artisan roast coffee at Tops in Batavia Sunday

Submitted photo and press release:

Tops Friendly Markets is looking forward to hosting American country music artist Claudia Hoyser as she launches her own line of Hoyser Country Blend Coffees at local Tops stores across New York.

Join her for a meet-and-greet and delicious coffee samplings at the Batavia Tops store at 11 a.m. on Sunday March 8. If you purchase a bag of coffee while she is there, show them your receipt and you’ll get $2 cash back!

Produced locally by McCullagh Coffee Roasters, Hoyser’s NEW Country Blend coffee delights with robust tones and full-bodied aroma.

This down-home artisan roast is 100-percent real coffee that fuels your inner fire. Bold, rich, and smooth. A medium blend with a seamlessly clean finish this coffee is primarily composed of rare Tanzanian Peaberry beans, named “the individualists of coffee beans” for their harmonious flavor qualities.

With a fueled passion for coffee and song, Claudia is planting her roots in the hearts of people around the world and sharing her two great loves. Claudia is unwavering in her determination to stir up the finest ingredients that will satisfy the coffee lover in you.

Tops Friendly Market in Batavia located at 390 W. Main St.

Editor's Note: Below is one of several of Hoyser's performances found on YouTube; this one is the Tennessee Ernie Ford classic "16 Tons."