Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 22, 2019 - 10:48am

Search is resuming for missing Indian Falls man

posted by Billie Owens in search and rescue, indian falls, news, notify.

The search is resuming this morning for missing 58-year-old Mark Dibble. The Indian Falls man was reported missing yesterday afternoon. He did not go to work after he checked on his mother at 6 a.m. Tuesday, who lives on Alleghany Road.

Around 9:15 p.m., a search and rescue team with firefighters from East Pembroke, Pembroke, Alabama, Indian Falls, and Darien along with two K-9 units, an Erie County Sheriff's helicopter and a NYS Police drone, were called off the detail for the night. Genesee County Office of Emergency Management personnel also assisted.

Now firefighters from East Pembroke, including its UTV, and Alabama and Indian Falls are gathering at 1307 McAlpine Road in Alabama to resume the search for Dibble.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button