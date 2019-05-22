Search is resuming for missing Indian Falls man

The search is resuming this morning for missing 58-year-old Mark Dibble. The Indian Falls man was reported missing yesterday afternoon. He did not go to work after he checked on his mother at 6 a.m. Tuesday, who lives on Alleghany Road.

Around 9:15 p.m., a search and rescue team with firefighters from East Pembroke, Pembroke, Alabama, Indian Falls, and Darien along with two K-9 units, an Erie County Sheriff's helicopter and a NYS Police drone, were called off the detail for the night. Genesee County Office of Emergency Management personnel also assisted.

Now firefighters from East Pembroke, including its UTV, and Alabama and Indian Falls are gathering at 1307 McAlpine Road in Alabama to resume the search for Dibble.