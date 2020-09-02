September 2, 2020 - 11:58am
Sen. Ranzenhofer asks residents to complete a five-question survey on reopening school
From Sen. Michael Ranzenhofer:
As schools prepare to open in the midst of COVID-19 restrictions, there are many strong opinions regarding how it should be handled.
I have always relied heavily on the opinions of the residents who I represent.
Please take a minute to complete my brief five question survey to share your thoughts on reopening schools.
Thank you for taking the time to complete my survey. I hope you and your family are well.
Sincerely,
Michael H. Ranzenhofer
State Senator -- 61st District