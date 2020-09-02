Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

September 2, 2020 - 11:58am

Sen. Ranzenhofer asks residents to complete a five-question survey on reopening school

posted by Billie Owens in news, reopening schools, education, covid-19, Sen. Michael Ranzenhofer.

From Sen. Michael Ranzenhofer:

As schools prepare to open in the midst of COVID-19 restrictions, there are many strong opinions regarding how it should be handled.

I have always relied heavily on the opinions of the residents who I represent.

Please take a minute to complete my brief five question survey to share your thoughts on reopening schools.

Thank you for taking the time to complete my survey. I hope you and your family are well.

Sincerely,

Michael H. Ranzenhofer

State Senator -- 61st District

Calendar

September 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button