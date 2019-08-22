Senior cat with tortoiseshell coloring lost on East Main Street

This is a senior cat on the lam from her newly adoptive home on East Main Street in Batavia.

The new owners adopted her about a week ago, and she managed to slip out the front door Wednesday morning and has not returned.

They were trying to teach her her new given name -- "Terrapin" -- which may have confused her since she's not a turtle. But the moniker was intended to be a nod to her unique mottled coloring, you know, tortoiseshellish (gray and brown). She may not answer to it yet, though.

She has yellow eyes and a little notch in her left ear.

Her adoptive papa confirmed that she played it real nonchalant, seemingly unfazed by her new digs, and looking for all the world as if she were bored and ready for a long nap in the sun -- the kind real tortoises especially love.

But it is more likely, say cat people, that the 10-year-old was scheming and biding her time for the first opportunity to beat it to nowheresville PDQ.

If you see, Miss Speedy Boots AKA "Terrapin," please call Gregory Lebens-Higgins, who's new in town, at (585) 690-2044 or email him at: [email protected]