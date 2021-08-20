Sgt. John Baiocco retires from Sheriff's Office

Press release:

After 30 years of service, Sergeant John L. Baiocco worked his last shift yesterday at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. He will be retired as of September 3, 2021.

Sergeant Baiocco started his career on August 19, 1991, as a Correction Officer at the Genesee County Jail. On April 13, 1993, he was appointed a Deputy Sheriff and then was promoted to Sergeant on January 23, 2016.

During his tenure, Sergeant Baiocco was assigned to the Civil Office with the responsibilities of Warrant Officer and civil processes. Most recently, Sergeant Baiocco is the Supervisor of the Field Training Officers and a child car seat safety technician. His commitment in serving in numerous positions for the Deputy Sheriff’s Association illustrates his dedication and passion for his profession and fellow colleagues. Sergeant Baiocco earned several awards that include Officer of the Year, Meritorious Service for continuous excellence, three Commendations, and Certificates of Appreciation

“John has been a very dedicated employee, and everyone here at the Sheriff’s Office wishes him the very best in his future,” stated Sheriff Sheron