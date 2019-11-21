Sneak a peek at raffle baskets on display for Wonderland of Trees Kickoff

Submitted photo and press release:

We are ready for our 18th annual Wonderland of Trees Kickoff! Baskets at the Holland Land Office Museum are nestled all snug in their places, so come on down today or tomorrow during business hours if you want a sneak peek and to get your choices in early!

Not only do we have close to 40 gift baskets for our raffle, but we also have a beautiful tree to win -- decorated by the lovely "Anything Your Heart Desires" florist. If you would rather, try your luck at winning cash grab, or a couple of tickets for our 50/50 raffle instead.

The kickoff starts tomorrow (Nov. 22) at 6 p.m. and will continue until 8:30. There will be delicious hors d’oeuvres provided by the D & R Depot throughout the night to enjoy while you listen to music performed by voice students of Sound Foundation Voice Studio as well as a flute ensemble from Batavia Middle School.

Tickets for the kickoff are $15 per person, $10 per member or $5 per child under 12. They can be purchased online here, by calling (585) 343-4727, or stopping at the Museum, located at 131 W. Main St. in Batavia.

Tickets for the basket raffle are $2 per ticket, 10 tickets for $10 or 25 tickets for $20.

Tickets for the 50/50 raffle are $1 per ticket or five tickets for $4.

At the kickoff, we will be holding a silent auction for a couple of the bigger items so make sure you don’t miss out.

Winners will be pulled at 8:15 p.m. at the kickoff but you don’t have to be present to win.

What a great way to start the holidays with food and entertainment for the whole family!