Speed and power leads Batavia to 7-5 win to keep first place

With West Virginia winning to games in Auburn Friday night, the pressure was on the Batavia Muckdogs to win and keeps slim first place lead in the New York-Penn League Pinckney Division.

Trailing 3-1, the Muckdogs rallied with speed and power, defeating State College 7-5.

Nic Ready had another monster game for Batavia (37-29) hitting an inside-the-park home run, his ninth of the season.

The Muckdogs are home tonight at 7:05 with State College with post-game fireworks. The game Sunday against Williamsport is at 5:05 p.m.

Ready, a 23rd-round draft pick of the Miami Marlins this year, had two hits, four RBIs and made several dazzling plays at third including one to end the game. Ready is an active member of the Air Force, where he graduated this past spring.

J.D. Orr is not only leading the league in average, but making a late-season push to the .400 mark as he went 3-for-5 with three runs, his third triple of the season and his seventh double. Orr, a 10th-round Marlins pick out of Wright State in Dayton, Ohio, is hitting .390.

Sean Reynolds, who blasted a 418-foot home run Thursday night, was walked twice, so the 21-year-old fourth-round draft pick of the Marlins in 2016 stole his third base of the season. Reynolds, who is 6-foot-8, 243 pounds, also went to third on a ball in the dirt, showing his speed.

Troy Johnston (double his 13th) also had two hits while Julian Infante had a RBI.

Jack Strunc stole a base and Milton Smith II stole his 19th base of the year.

Johnston and Strunc were playing in front of their fathers.

"I saw them behind home plate ... it was pretty awesome," Johnston said. "It's always good to get a Muckdogs win. That West Virginia series will be huge, we are hoping to win a couple there."

Strunc added, "We have to meep this winning up and hopefully make the playoffs. It always feels good to play good in front of your pops."

Edgar Martinez picked up the win, his third of the season, going five innings with five strikeouts and a walk. M.D. Johnson went two strong innings and Brock Love picked up his first hold going on inning with no hits and two strikeouts.

Batavia closer Evan Brabrand earned his 13th save going one inning with a hit, no runs, no walks and two strikeouts.

Upcoming schedule: Tonight home 7:05; and Saturday home 7:05 p.m. against State College. Sunday 5:05 p.m. against Williamsport; Monday home at 7:05 p.m. against Williamspor;t and Tuesday's game is at 11:05 a.m.

Tickets are available at muckdogs.com or stop by the Dwyer Stadium Ticket office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week. The number is 585-483-3647.

Photo: Winning pitcher Edgar Martinez fires a pitch to the plate during Batavia's 7-5 victory Friday night.