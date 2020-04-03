"Spiritual Connections"-- The Batavian will post updates to connect people with their places of worship, religious services, fellowship opportunities, and/or spiritual advisors, etc.

If you have information to announce, please email: [email protected] OR [email protected]

Trinity United Methodist Church in Attica and Darien United Methodist Church will have a joint service for Palm Sunday on ZOOM at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 5th. For an invitation to join us, please email [email protected],com or [email protected] before that time. Prayer requests may be left on Trinity's voice mail at 585-591-1549 or to Pastor Pam at 716-560-0290.

The Oakfield-Alabama Baptist Church in South Alabama is posting a daily "Encouragement from God's Word" devotional video and its Sunday services on their YouTube channel. You can access these videos on their Facebook page here and on YouTube here. If you live in the Oakfield community and are in need of assistance, please call the church office at (585) 948-9401 or email: [email protected]

Byron Presbyterian Church and North Bergen Presbyterian Church are currently gathering online for worship services. The Sunday service is at 9:45 a.m. via Zoom Conferencing. Pastors Jim Renfrew and Dave Fish invite you to participate. Worship bulletins are sent out earlier in the week by email, and those without internet receive it by U.S. mail. In addition to Sunday services, the churches are also having Holy Week services on Maundy Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Good Friday at 6:30 p.m. When we can't come to church, we must be the church! For more information, please call (585) 548-2800.

Batavia First Presbyterian online worship will be held on Facebook Live at 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 5. You may go to it from the church's website or by clicking this link. If you use the Facebook link, around 9 a.m. on Sunday a thumbnail will appear that says LIVE, click on that and you will be able to join the Facebook Livestream. Join us as we celebrate Palm Sunday together!

First Baptist Church Elba has moved their services online. Sermons are posted each Saturday for the regular Sunday service time. We encourage you to check out our recent sermons while you are at home during this time. The church is closed during normal services times between 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Sundays. The church office is not open to visitors, however the office phone is answer from 9 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Please call if you need assistance and live in the town limits of Elba. Pastor is Michael Davis. The office phone is 585-757-2722, and the email address is: [email protected]

St. Paul Lutheran Church in Batavia is now posting its Sunday and Lenten weekday bulletins with worship service and sermons on their website. The Church office is not open to visitors but office staff is on hand to take calls during normal office hours 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday for any questions or needs of the congregation. A phone tree has been put in place to check on those that might be home and unable to go out publicly to retrieve necessities. If you do not receive a call, and have a need for assistance, please call the main office at (585) 343-0488. Email address is: [email protected]