Spiritual Connections

Ascension Roman Catholic Parish, on Sumner Street in Batavia, welcomes you to join services by accessing its Facebook page.

Email: [email protected]​ / FAX (585) 343-0919 / Phone 585-343-1796

Batavia First Presbyterian Church, Services streaming on Facebook Live -- around 9 a.m. on Sunday a thumbnail will appear that says LIVE, click that and you'll be able to join the streaming service. Join us April 19th for theme of “What Is Saving Your Life Right Now." Website / Email: https://fpcbatavia.org/contact/ / Phone (585) 343-0505​

Byron Presbyterian Church and North Bergen Presbyterian Church are currently gathering online for worship services. The Sunday service is at 9:45 a.m. via Zoom Conferencing with Pastors Jim Renfrew and Dave Fish. Worship bulletins are sent out earlier in the week by email or U.S. mail. When we can't come to church, we must be the church! (585) 548-2800.

East Bethany Presbyterian Church would like to invite you to join us for our online weekly Sunday Worship service at 10:30 a.m. It's streamed live on our Facebook page and is viewable afterward. Also, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 4:30 p.m. Pastor Erin Jacobson has a live story time for children via Facebook. Email: [email protected]

Emmanuel Baptist Church, will have a drive-in parkling lot service at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 19, with music provided by Debbie Prosser Music Ministry. The Care-A-Van mobile church will also be there! "May God Bless You!" Pastor is Tom Tharp. Facebook page. Email: [email protected], or call (315) 694-3020.

First Baptist Church Elba, services online. Sermons are posted each Saturday for the regular Sunday service time. Church and office is closed, but phone is answered from 9 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Pastor is Michael Davis. Email: [email protected] / Phone (585) 757-2722

Oakfield-Alabama Baptist Church in South Alabama, posts daily "Encouragement from God's Word" devotional video and Sunday services on YouTube and Facebook. If you live need assistance, please email: [email protected] or call the church office at (585) 948-9401.

Resurrection Parish (St. Mary's and St. Joseph churches in Batavia), services via live streaming on Facebook , or view on YouTube, by searching for Resurrection RC Parish on both sites.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Le Roy, weekly online Sunday services at 10 a.m. via Zoom, courtesy of Episcopal Partnership (Dioceses of WNY & Northwestern Pa.). Genesee Deanery Evening Prayer 7 p.m. Monday-Friday. Website. Facebook page. All welcome. Email: [email protected]. (585) 768-7200

St. Paul Lutheran Church, Batavia, is now set up to do virtually live worship services through Zoom sessions. If interested, visit our website for the Meeting ID and Password. Email: [email protected], FAX (585) 344-0470, Phone (585) 344-0470

Trinity United Methodist Church in Attica and Darien United Methodist Church, Live streaming services on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. For an invitation to join us, please email [email protected] or [email protected] before that time. Prayer requests may be left on Trinity's voicemail at (585) 591-1549 or to Pastor Pam at (716) 560-0290.