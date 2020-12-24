Spiritual Connections

Arbor House, 350 Bank St., Batavia. We are a community of believers and disciples of Jesus Christ. Arbor House was founded to be a place of safety, refreshment, and renewal for all. Each week we gather to hear the spoken Word, eat from the Lord’s Table, and enjoy fellowship with all who come. If you have been hurt by a church before we want to be the place where you can find healing and hope. All are welcome! Service will be LIVE on Facebook at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information about Arbor House visit arborhousefmc.com .

Ascension Parish -- Roman Catholic Community, Batavia. Please join us for our weekend livestreaming Mass online at 4 p.m. on Saturdays. We invite everyone to join us on our Facebook page, where will also announce any Mass time changes.

Batavia First Presbyterian Church invites you to join us for worship on Sundays mornings at 9 o'clock on Facebook Live. You can connect to the online (9 a.m.) worship through our website or by using this Facebook link.

Batavia First United Methodist Church. On Sundays, the virtual service begins at 9:50 a.m. The Reverend Wayne Mort will deliver these messages. He is the church's new pastor. Visit online.

Byron First Presbyterian Church, 6293 W. Main St., Byron. In-person worship services at 9:45 a.m. on Sundays. The church doors are open, with all of the health precautions you would expect. The service is also available via Zoom at 9:45 a.m. For Zoom access codes, please contact the church office at (585) 548-2800.

City Church, 210 E. Main St., Batavia, is open for Sunday morning services at 8:30 and 10, and Thursday evenings at 7 o'clock. Everyone is welcome to join us for worship and a message. We also have a noontime Sunday service at our St. Anthony's location at 114 Liberty St. in Batavia. You can also connect with us online, through our Facebook page, or our YouTube channel.

Cornerstone Church of East Pembroke, part of American Baptist Churches USA, 2583 Main Road, East Pembroke. Our Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Glenn Bloom preaching. Bible Study is every Wednesday at 10 a.m. We are a small church and welcome new members; we are following social distancing rules and masks must be worn.

East Bethany Presbyterian Church, 5735 Ellicott Street Road, East. Bethany.

Emmanuel Baptist Church, 190 Oak St., Batavia. Join us for inside service at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Bible Studies are available at 9:45 Sunday mornings as well. All are welcome and we hope you will visit and decide to become part of our family! If you have any questions please email us at [email protected] or call (585) 343-4905. We livestream the services on our website and Facebook.

First Baptist Church in Batavia, 306 E. Main St., Pastor David Weidman, where "Christ the Center, Love for All" is very evident to all who enter. We invite you to our Full Gospel Sunday services at 10 a.m.; prayer and Bible study on Wednesdays from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m.; Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., please come and browse in our beautifully renovated "Thrift Shoppe." You'll find may bargains, including $2, $6 and $10 bags sales on all unmarked clothing. You can also enjoy a light lunch at Lydia's Kitchen while you shop. Questions? Email: [email protected]. Call us at (585) 343-9002 or (585) 757-6639.

First Baptist Church Elba, 31 S. Main St., Elba, is open for main service in person at 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. For more information about our church go to www.fbcelba.net. Pastor is Michael Davis. Email: [email protected] / Phone (585) 757-2722

Grace Baptist Church, 238 Vine St., Batavia. A Month of Christmas! "The First Christmas: Stories from the Birth of Christ." Services are at 9 and 11 a.m. with Grace Kids classes up to age 5 for both services OR join us at 9 a.m. for the service livestreaming online at www.gracebatavia.org. To keep up to date with Grace, download our app: Grace Baptist Church. Phone is (585) 343-0729. Email us at: [email protected]

Indian Falls Methodist Church, 7908 Alleghany Road, Corfu. Reverend Karen McCaffery will hold Worship Service inside the church sanctuary at 10 a.m. Sundays. Due to COVID-19 regulations, please be sure to wear your mask. If you have a fever or other symptoms, please join our service via Facebook Live or on YouTube by searching for IFUMC TechTeam. Weekly Online Bible Study and Prayer Services are held on Wednesday night at 7 o'clock via Facebook Live on “Pastor McCaffery's” page.

North Bergen Presbyterian Church, 7068 N. Bergen Road, Bergen, is open for in-person services at 10 a.m. Sundays. Phone is (585) 494-1255.

Northgate Free Methodist Church, 8160 Bank Street Road (North Campus), Batavia. This has been a challenging year. And the truth is we don't know what 2021 will bring! But we know we have a God who loves us and doesn't change, and we know that God is always with us. We also know that Jesus came to Earth once; he will be coming again. And our part is to live ready for His return. Join us online the weekend after Christmas as we talk about "Living Ready." Services will be online at 6 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday. For more information and to watch out services online, go to our website here or Facebook.

Oakfield-Alabama Baptist Church, 2210 Judge Road, South Alabama. On Sundays, Bible School for all ages at 9:45 a.m. & Worship at 11. OABC continues to post a weekly "Encouragement from God's Word" devotional video each Wednesday on YouTube and Facebook. Email: [email protected] or call the church office at (585) 948-9401.

Our Lady of Mercy & St. Brigid Parishes, Lake Street, Le Roy. All Masses livestreamed Saturday at 4:30 p.m.; Sunday mornings at 7:15 & 9 & 10:45. Daily Masses are livestreamed at 7:30 a.m. Monday-Friday; 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. Saturday. View on YouTube and Facebook. Visit Fr. Matthew’s special COVID-19 updates and links at the parish website.

Resurrection Parish (St. Mary and St. Joseph churches in Batavia). Services via livestreaming on Facebook, or view on YouTube by searching for Resurrection RC Parish. St. Mary's Virtual Weekend Schedule: Saturday 5:30 p.m. Sunday 7:30 a.m. & 9:15 a.m. / St. Joseph's Virtual Weekend Schedule: Saturday at 4 p.m.; Sunday at 11:30 a.m.; Virtual Weekday Masses (Mon. - Fri.) are at 8 a.m. from St. Joseph's Church. No weekday Masses from St. Mary's.

St. James Episcopal Church, 405 E. Main St., Batavia. The church has gone back to all Zoom services indefinately. Use this link to our Sunday service at 10 a.m., followed by "Coffee Hour," then our Faith Discussion Class at 11:15. Meeting ID: 898 1085 7988, Passcode: church. The number to call into Zoom on your landline phone is 1-646-558-8656, Meeting Code: 898 1085 7988# ; Participant Code: # ; Passcode: 470351#

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1 E. Main St., Le Roy, has suspended in-person worship services due to the rise in coronavirus cases. Please join us online for Sunday services at 10 a.m., and evening prayer on Tuesdays and Thursday. There's also an upcoming Adult Study and Discussion series. All information is on the church’s website and on Facebook. Email: [email protected]. (585) 768-7200

St. Padre Pio Parish, 56 Maple Ave., Oakfield. Weekend Masses are celebrated: Saturday 4:30 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. and at 10 a.m. in the Oakfield Church Site, 56 Maple Ave., Oakfield. Weekday Masses are celebrated Monday 6 p.m. in Elba (Our Lady of Fatima Church, 65 S. Main St.); Tuesday at 8 a.m. in Elba; Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Oakfield; Thursday at 8 a.m. in Oakfield; Friday at 8 a.m. in Oakfield.

St. Paul Lutheran Church, 31 Washington Ave., Batavia. We wish you all a very peaceful and healthy Christmas. Join us to celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus on Zoom, livestreamed on Christmas Day at 10 a.m. Sunday Worship Services will continue on Zoom until Jan. 10th. We are offering a GriefShare Support Group in January to those suffering the loss of a loved one, please contact 343-0488 to RSVP or email [email protected]. Adult Bible Classes will resume via Zoom on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 8:30 a.m. Zoom access information is available on our website stpaulbatavia.org. We hope and pray that you keep your faith during these unprecedented times and know that Jesus is and has been the true meaning of this season.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 Main St. in Attica, and Darien United Methodist Church, 1951 Broadway, Darien Center. Darien holds an in-church worship at 9 a.m. on Sundays. Currently, Trinity is not holding Sunday Worship in person; Trinity holds a Zoom worship experience at 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. For a Zoom connection invitation, email: [email protected] before that time. Prayer requests may be left at Trinity's voicemail (585) 591-1549 or with Pastor Pam at (716) 560-0290.

