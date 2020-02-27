St. Paul Lutheran School offers thanks to many for big success of recent auction

Press release from the trustees of St. Paul Lutheran School:

St. Paul Lutheran School in Batavia would like to thank all the corporate sponsors for their donations to our annual auction.

With your donations our auction was a huge success!

Thank you to:

Baldwin's Country Store

Batavia Garage Door

Batavia's Original Pizzeria

Cinquino's Pizzeria

Frank Morse Lawncare

Home Depot

Pizza 151

Pudgie's Lawn & Garden

Settler's Restaurant

Sport of Kings Family Restaurant

State Street Animal Hospital

Tiffany Gill Photography

Town & Country Restaurant

Toyota of Batavia

Valle's Jewelers

Willow Group Inc.

Promised Land CSA

Center Street Smokehouse

Adam Miller Toy and Bicycle

Southside Deli

Phillips Oil

We would also like to thank Ben Paratore, Mark Snyder (auctioneer extraordinaire,) folks of St. Paul Church Leadership Team, St. Paul Lutheran School staff, and all of the St. Paul Lutheran Church and School families.

Billie and Howard Owens of The Batavian, and Brian Quinn and Mark Gutman of The Batavia Daily News also helped to make our auction a success, THANK YOU!

Our school is blessed to have all of your loyal support!

St. Paul Lutheran School is accepting registrations for the 2020-2021 school year. St. Paul offers Christ centered education with small class sizes, individual attention for your child, and a child friendly environment with a committed and dedicated staff. We offer 3- and 4-year-old preschool through fifth grade.

We are located at 31 Washington Ave. in the City of Batavia. You can also contact us at (585)-343-0488 or at [email protected].