St. Paul Lutheran School offers thanks to many for big success of recent auction
Press release from the trustees of St. Paul Lutheran School:
St. Paul Lutheran School in Batavia would like to thank all the corporate sponsors for their donations to our annual auction.
With your donations our auction was a huge success!
Thank you to:
- Baldwin's Country Store
- Batavia Garage Door
- Batavia's Original Pizzeria
- Cinquino's Pizzeria
- Frank Morse Lawncare
- Home Depot
- Pizza 151
- Pudgie's Lawn & Garden
- Settler's Restaurant
- Sport of Kings Family Restaurant
- State Street Animal Hospital
- Tiffany Gill Photography
- Town & Country Restaurant
- Toyota of Batavia
- Valle's Jewelers
- Willow Group Inc.
- Promised Land CSA
- Center Street Smokehouse
- Adam Miller Toy and Bicycle
- Southside Deli
- Phillips Oil
We would also like to thank Ben Paratore, Mark Snyder (auctioneer extraordinaire,) folks of St. Paul Church Leadership Team, St. Paul Lutheran School staff, and all of the St. Paul Lutheran Church and School families.
Billie and Howard Owens of The Batavian, and Brian Quinn and Mark Gutman of The Batavia Daily News also helped to make our auction a success, THANK YOU!
Our school is blessed to have all of your loyal support!
St. Paul Lutheran School is accepting registrations for the 2020-2021 school year. St. Paul offers Christ centered education with small class sizes, individual attention for your child, and a child friendly environment with a committed and dedicated staff. We offer 3- and 4-year-old preschool through fifth grade.
We are located at 31 Washington Ave. in the City of Batavia. You can also contact us at (585)-343-0488 or at [email protected].