Starting May 3, rapid drive-thru COVID-19 testing for $30 is available Monday-Saturday in Downs' parking lot

Officials at Batavia Downs Gaming today announced that as a public service to the residents of the Genesee Valley, Rapha Family Medicine of Buffalo will be conducting a drive-thru COVID-19 Rapid Testing Site in the Batavia Downs Main parking lot. Cost is $30 per test.

Drive-thru testing will be available Mondays – Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. beginning on Monday, May 3rd.

All monies for the test will go to Rapha Family Medicine. Batavia Downs does not receive a portion of the testing fee, nor does it get a fee from Rapha for the right to set up in the parking lot.

The Rapha Team uses a COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test, which is quick and minimally invasive. Results are returned within minutes of taking the test.

“We are pleased to have the professionals from Rapha Family Medicine on site," said Henry Wojtaszek, president and CEO of Batavia Downs. “Those residing here in the Genesee Valley who are in need of a rapid test will have a convenient, efficient and professional option right in their backyard.”

For more information on testing, interested persons can call (716) 462 4612 or visit raphafamilymedicine.com/testing.

“We are looking forward to seeing and serving the people of the Genesee Valley," said Rapha Family Medicine spokesperson, Greg MacKinnon. “We currently conduct three other rapid testing sites in Buffalo and Niagara Falls and have tested over 5,000 persons in the last few months. We’re grateful to Batavia Downs for providing a place in the community for people to get tested.”

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Batavia Downs’ concert days, Rapha Family Medicine will be onsite for any ticket holders who are not yet vaccinated to receive a test for entry to the concert. The price on Concert Fridays for ticket holders will be $34.95.