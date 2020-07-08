Summer Youth Employment Program is available this summer, don't delay

Press release:

The Genesee County Job Development Bureau would like to announce that its Summer Youth Employment Program will be available this summer after all.

Through this program we strive to provide young people with the opportunity to: earn money and gain meaningful work experience, learn and develop the skills, attitudes and commitment necessary to succeed in today’s world of work, gain exposure to various career industries, and interact with working professionals in a positive work environment.

The Summer Youth Employment Program is funded by a NYS Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) grant. Eligible participants are youth ages 14 – 20 that are eligible based on family income using the TANF 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines listed below:

Family Size Annual Monthly Weekly 1 $25,520 $2,127 $491 2 $34,480 $2,873 $663 3 $43,440 $3,620 $835 4 $52,400 $4,367 $1,008 5 $61,360 $5,113 $1,180 6 $70,320 $5,860 $1,352 7 $79,280 $6,607 $1,525 8 $88,240 $7,353 $1,697 Each Add'l $8,960 $747 $172

"We are looking to employ up to 45 youth this year," said Director Teresa Van Son. "We have a very quick turnaround to get the program going as we just received word that funding was released.”

The Job Development Bureau will be scheduling intake appointments for the week of July 13 – 17th.

Youth will be required to attend mandatory training the week of July 20th and then begin work at sites throughout the County the week of July 27th.

Employment will be approximately 20 hours per week for five weeks.

"We want to ensure this is a safe and healthy experience for our youth, so we will be providing training on the expectations of safety in the workplace using CDC and NYS Health Department Guidelines including: social distancing, protective barriers, sanitation, hygiene, and health screening processes to enter workplace using CDC and NYS Health Department Guidelines including: social distancing, protective barriers, sanitation, hygiene, and health screening processes to enter workplace," Van Son said.

"We are also looking for more outdoor worksites and projects around the County.”

Any businesses, agencies, or organizations interested in hosting a youth worksite or who has special projects can call the Job Development Bureau at (585) 344-2042 for more information.

“It is a great deal; you provide the work, a great experience and supervision and we pay the wage and insure the youth," Van Son said.

For more information, please contact the Genesee County Career Center, at (585) 344-2042 and speak with the Senior Counselor, Lisa Smith or by email at: [email protected]

Do not delay, spots will fill fast.