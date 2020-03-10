Summit Street fire Monday appears accidental, firefighter injured, vehicle damaged, too

Press release from the City of Batavia Fire Department:

At 6:06 p.m. on March 9, the City of Batavia Fire Department was dispatched to a reported residential fire located at 31 Summit St. First arriving fire units were on scene at 6:09 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a working fire with heavy smoke and flames visible involving the rear portion of the home. Responding crews made an assertive attack and were able to confine and contain the fire to the rear of the home and the situation was called under control by command at 6:20 p.m.

While the fire was contained to the rear of the residence, a vehicle located in the driveway received heat damage along with a separated garage due to the intensity of the fire.

All occupants were able to self-extricate along with two dogs from the residence. A cat was rescued by firefighters and treated at the scene by Mercy EMS.

Additionally, a City firefighter was injured while fighting the fire. He was sent to United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) for evaluation.

At this time the City of Batavia’s Fire Investigation team is investigating the fire to determine the origin and cause. Presently, the fire appears to be accidental in nature. Once a determination has been made, we will be providing an additional media release with further information.

City fire was assisted at the scene by the City of Batavia Police and Bureau of Inspection with additional support provided by Alexander and the Town of Batavia fire departments, Mercy EMS and Genesee County Emergency Dispatch.