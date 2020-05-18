The Salvation Army praises community's 'overwhelming support' in giving food, but says need is 'still great'

Press release:

The Salvation Army would like to acknowledge the overwhelming support of the Genesee County community in supporting the effort to provide food for those affected by the current crisis caused by the coronavirus.

In a typical month The Salvation Army assists approximately 25-30 families per with food. During this crisis the numbers have exploded. Currently the need is affecting more than 600 families per month.

The gymnasium has been converted to the emergency operations center. Staff and volunteers prepack boxes and bring them out and place them directly into vehicles. This helps to ensure social distancing and limits personal contact.

Not only are they serving people affected financially but also significant numbers of people in the “at-risk” population who are reluctant to spend time in the stores.

“It is our community that makes all this possible," said Todd L. Rapp, operations manager, coordinator emergency of Disaster Services, The Salvation Army. "Whether it is fresh produce, frozen meat, milk, eggs, personal hygiene products or canned goods it has all come from our community.”

The Salvation Army would like you to know that they are here for the long run and will continue to help those in need well beyond the current crisis. Even though the region has begun to reopen the need is still great.

Current significant pantry needs are beans, vegetables, fruit, soup and rice.

Should you wish to help, donations can be dropped off at the rear of the 529 E. Main St. location in Batavia (directly across from Tully’s restaurant). Donations are accepted Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.