The Salvation Army raised $88K and helped 234 families, more than 400 children and 780 adults last month

Press release:

The Salvation Army brought the joy of the holiday season to many individuals in Genesee County in 2018. We would like to thank those Genesee County citizens, schools, organizations, club and business owners for their generosity this Holiday Season.

Here at The Salvation Army we are committed to “Doing the Most Good.” During our Red Kettle Campaign, we raised $88,600 through the kindness and generosity of people and businesses in Genesee County.

Not only has the community provided the necessary funds to keep our programs running by dropping money in our Red Kettle, they went above and beyond to ensure that families in need had a Merry Christmas by their participation in our other holiday programs.

Through our Angel Tree and Adopt a family programs, we put new clothes and toys under the tree for children who otherwise would have to go without Christmas gifts this season. Anonymous donors from our very own community adopt these little “angels” in an expanding Christmas tradition that makes the season brighter for both the donor and the child in need.

This year we provided assistance to 234 families, more than 400 hundred children and provided Christmas meal boxes that fed more than 780 individuals on Christmas Day. The Salvation Army ensures that low-income families, struggling seniors, and those without a home for the holidays have a glimmer of hope and the experience of joy during this Holiday Season.

When you give to The Salvation Army, you provide gifts of healing and hope for those who need it most throughout the year. Because need knows no season, we are extending our invitation for our 90 for 90 challenge. We have already received donations from 17 businesses and residents of Genesee County, who took on the challenge to give $1,000 to The Salvation Army.

In this new year we are still looking for individuals and businesses to take on the 90 for 90 challenge. Help us start 2019 by bringing hope and stability to those in need in Genesee County with your generous gift.