April 14, 2020 - 10:51am

The Salvation Army: use emergency food pantry only when necessary, 'overwhelming need' for donations

posted by Billie Owens in The Salvation Army, news, Emergency Pantry.

From Todd L. Rapp, operations manager and coordinator Emergency Disaster Services for local The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is still assisting with emergency food -- but needs your HELP!

Supplies are very limited due to the overwhelming need. Because of this they are asking that patrons only access the Emergency Pantry when necessary.

The pantry is at the Batavia headquarters, located at 529 E. Main St. Food distribution is at the rear of the building.

In order to maintain social distancing, there should be only one person per vehicle. Please remain in your vehicle and be prepared to show ID for each household at the time of pick up.

Distribution times are: Monday / Wednesday / Friday -- 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Donations are gladly accepted during the same hours.

Should you need further support please reach out by leaving a voice message at (585) 343-6284 or on Facebook.

Priority needs are:

  • Canned fruit, vegetables and meat
  • Pasta and pasta sauce
  • Peanut butter and jelly
  • Soup
  • Cereal

