Three people arrested on drug charges on Hutchins Street after task force executes search warrant

Darius L. Jones Lynda Harris

The Genesee County Local Drug Enforcement Task Force announced the arrest of three people on Friday morning on Hutchins Street in the City of Batavia.

Arrested were:

Darius AKA "D" L. Jones , 27, of Dewey Avenue, Rochester, who is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th, a Class A misdemeanor;

, 27, of Dewey Avenue, Rochester, who is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th, a Class A misdemeanor; Lynda Harris , 59, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, who is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation;

, 59, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, who is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation; and Jenna M. Morrill, 25, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, who is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th, a Class A misdemeanor.

On Feb. 22, the Drug Task Force and the Batavia Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence on Hutchins Street. Subsequently, Jones was allegedly found in possession of a quantity of fentanyl, crack cocaine and U.S. currency. Harris was allegedly found in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine and marijuana. Morrill was allegedly found to possess a quantity of crack cocaine and she was issued an appearance ticket.

Jones and Harris were arraigned in Batavia City Court. Then Jones was put in Genesee County Jail with no bail and Harris was released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

The Drug Task Force is comprised of police officers from the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, Batavia Police Department and the Le Roy Village Police Department. It investigates the possession, transportation and sale of narcotics locally.

Members were assisted by Batavia police officers, the Batavia Emergency Response Team and the Genesee County District Attorney's Office.