Title to be revealed for 2020 Richmond Reads on July 16

Press release:

Richmond Memorial Library will host a reveal of the 2020 Richmond Reads Selection at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, on the front steps of the library, weather permitting.

Richmond Reads is a community one-book program that encourages members of the community to read the same book and engage in discussion. A selection committee reads diligently to choose the title, narrowing down dozens of contenders.

“Our committee has made a fantastic choice that we are excited to present to the community,” said Adult and Community Services Librarian Samantha Stryker. “This year’s title tackles some timely issues which will inspire thoughtful and important discussions and will also broadly appeal to many readers.”

In light of the ongoing circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, those who wish to attend in person are asked to wear a face covering and observe social distancing protocols.

The event will be livestreamed via YouTube, and a link will be available on batavialibrary.org the day of the event.

Should bad weather not permit an outdoor event, we will livestream from inside the library and participants can view from home! Check our website and social media for all updates concerning the event!

Following the reveal, copies of the book will be available to borrow or to purchase by cash or check for $24 each. Copies will be available to borrow or purchase at the library throughout the summer.

Any questions may be directed to Community and Adult Services Librarian Samantha Stryker at [email protected] by calling (585) 343-9550.

Richmond Memorial Library continually provides access to physical and virtual resources and services that meet the educational, informational and recreational needs of its diverse community in a safe and comfortable environment.

Richmond Memorial Library is located at 19 Ross St. in the City of Batavia.