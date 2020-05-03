Today begins National Correctional Officers' Week -- 'We salute you!'

Above, from left: Genesee County Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr., C.O. Michael A. Cox, C.O. Adam C. Snow, Senior C.O. James M. Smart, Jail Superintendent William A. Zipfel, C.O. Trevor J. Sherwood, C.O. Christopher L. Seelbinder, C.O. Lewis A. Henning, C.O. Anthony J. Ridder, Undersheriff Bradley D. Mazur.

Submitted photos and press release:

On May 5, 1984, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed the first full week of May would be observed as National Correctional Officers’ Week in recognition of the important role these officers play in our criminal justice system.

The position of Correctional Officer, once considered merely that of a “guard,” has become increasingly more complex and demanding, involving simultaneously custodial, supervisory, rehabilitation, and counseling roles, and that complexity continues to grow.

In the year 2020, Correctional Officers continue to play that vital role, but in an ever more stressful environment due to the current pandemic sweeping our nation and the world.

This week acknowledges the difficult job Correction Officers perform, locked within a facility for a large part of their day where they must securely, safely and humanely keep those committed to the jail, respecting the rights and dignity of all the inmates, including those who have been found guilty and those only awaiting adjudication.

Genesee County Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr., along with the Genesee County Legislature, recognize these public safety professionals for their continued dedication, professionalism and commitment to public service.

The Genesee County Legislature issued a proclamation at its April 22 meeting recognizing May 3 – 9, 2020, as National Correctional Officers’ Week. The lights on the Old County Courthouse cupola will be changed to red, white and blue to acknowledge this week.

“The important and difficult role Correctional Officers fulfill is not always recognized by the general public,” Sheriff Sheron said. “If you know a Correctional Officer, please join me in thanking these men and women for their exceptional service.”

Above, in the forefront: C.O. Philip A. Mangefrida; back row, from left: Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr., Senior C.O. Peter M. Hoy, C.O. Austin J. Davis, C.O. Kelly P. Creegan, C.O. Michael F. Lindsley, C.O. Daniel J. Renz, C.O. Brian M. Manley, C.O. Cody D. NiCastro, Undersheriff Bradley D. Mazur.

Above, in the forefront, Jail Superintendent William A. Zipfel. Second row, from left: Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr., C.O. Jason M. Buck, C.O. Marissa R. Jacques, C.O. Dennis J. Bartholomew, C.O. Tyler J. Stewart, C.O. Matthew M. Luce, C.O. John P. Garlock, C.O. Jared T. Swimline, C.O. Jenna R. Barber, C.O. Kevin P. Thomas. Back row, from left: C.O. Seth C. Rademacker, Senior C.O. Jason R. Queal, C.O. Michael A. Strumpf, C.O. Susan A. Mattice, Senior C.O. Caleb C. Chaya, C.O. Tyler M. Tambe, Undersheriff Bradley D. Mazur, Senior C.O. Matthew R. Burgett.