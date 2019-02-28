Local Matters

February 28, 2019 - 1:56pm

Tonight's Harlem Wizards basketball game is switched to O-A High School gym due to high ticket sales

posted by Billie Owens in Oakfield, Alabama, sports, news, Harlem Wizards, O-A high school.

Due to higher than anticipated ticket sales, tonight's basketball game featuring the Harlem Wizards will take place inside the Oakfield-Alabama High School Gymnasium instead of at O-A elementary school.

Doors open at 6 and the game starts at 7.

Online ticket sales ended at noon today. If still available, tickets will be sold at the door -- $10 for students and $12 for adults.

The Oakfield-Alabama Elementary Student Council, in conjunction with the Genesee Community College Baseball Team, are presenting this exciting sports spectacle.

The high school is located at 7001 Lewiston Road, Oakfield.

"Tricks, hoops & ally oops!"

