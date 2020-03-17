Town of Bergen's office policies effective tomorrow until further notice

Town of Bergen Office Policies until further notice

Following orders issued by Governor Cuomo’s Office beginning Wednesday, March 18th the Town of Bergen Office’s will be CLOSED to the public until further notice.

If absolutely necessary, appointments can be made by calling the offices. Essential employees will be in their office to check mail and email but will work limited office hours.

Town Clerk, 585-494-1121, ext. 21, [email protected]

Any tax payments or dog licenses can be mailed, left in the outside drop box or with a credit card over the phone. Receipts will be mailed back to you.

If you need to renew a handicap permit, please call and one can be mailed out to you.

Town Assessor, Rhonda Saulsbury 585-343-1729, ext. 207, [email protected]

Building and Zoning, Dave Mason 585-861-0728, [email protected]

Permits will still be issued but please call for an appointment.

Town Court, all calls directed through the Genesee County Court Offices -- 585-201-5715. Town Court will be CLOSED until further notice per NYS Unified Court System. Please call with questions.

Highway Superintendent, Mike Johnson 585-494-1362

Transfer Station - will be open Saturdays 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. -- call the clerk’s office for assistance with bags or tags

Town Supervisor, Ernest Haywood 585-494-1121, ext. 22, [email protected]

Please call with questions, concerns, or for an appointment.

The following meetings are cancelled:

Planning Board Meeting on March 26 th

and Town Board Meeting on March 24th

Another reminder, the Burning Ban is in effect from March 15th to May 15th.

Ernest Haywood, Town of Bergen, Town Supervisor