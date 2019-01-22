January 22, 2019 - 2:00pm
Town of Bethany Republican Committee seeks candidates to endorse for the November General Election
town of bethany republican committee
The Town of Bethany Republican Committee is seeking individuals that are interested in being selected as the endorsed Republican candidate for the following offices in the November General Election:
- Town Board-- Two Seats
- Town Clerk
- Town Highway Superintendent
- Town Justice
- Town Supervisor
- County Legislator District #6 (Alexander, Bethany and Pavilion)
All the above offices are four-year terms.
Those interested please send letter of intent by Feb. 1st to: Thomas J. Douglas, 10515 East Road, Pavilion, NY 14525, or contact at [email protected] or (585) 356-0824.
