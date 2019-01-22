Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 22, 2019 - 2:00pm

Town of Bethany Republican Committee seeks candidates to endorse for the November General Election

posted by Billie Owens in town of bethany republican committee, news.

The Town of Bethany Republican Committee is seeking individuals that are interested in being selected as the endorsed Republican candidate for the following offices in the November General Election:

  • Town Board-- Two Seats 
  • Town Clerk
  • Town Highway Superintendent
  • Town Justice
  • Town Supervisor
  • County Legislator District #6 (Alexander, Bethany and Pavilion)

All the above offices are four-year terms.

Those interested please send letter of intent by Feb. 1st to: Thomas J. Douglas, 10515 East Road, Pavilion, NY 14525, or contact at  [email protected] or (585) 356-0824.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button