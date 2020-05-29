Train with six cars on fire reported near Genesee Street and County Line Road, Darien

A train reportedly has six of its railroad cars on fire, with flames showing, on the tracks near Genesee Street and County Line Road. Darien fire and EMS are responding.

UPDATE 12:11 p.m.: Law enforcement is on scene. Pembroke's tanker is called to provide mutual aid.

UPDATE 12:12 p.m.: Corfu is also called to provide mutal aid to fight the fire.

UPDATE 12:30 p.m.: Erie County asks that Crittenden Road be shut down and law enforcement is responding to do that. Erie County fire police are also responding.

UPDATE 12:59 p.m.: Indian Falls and Alabama fire departments are called to the scene.

UPDATE 1:26 p.m.: The train was pulled into Erie County to provide firefighters with better access to entinguish the blaze. East Pembroke is called to their hall to stand by for all West Battalion calls.