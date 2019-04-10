Tropical fun: Luau to fund GCC Nursing Alumni Scholarship to be held May 10 at Call Arena

The Alumni Affairs Office at Genesee Community College has invited the entire community to a Luau being held on Friday, May 10, at 6 p.m. in the College's Richard C. Call Arena.

The Luau is being thrown by GCC's Nursing Program Alumni Committee and all proceeds from the event will go to GCC's Nursing Alumni Scholarship, which helps to eliminate financial obstacles ensuring every qualified Nursing Program student can and will succeed.

Tickets to the Luau cost just $30 per person and include appetizers, dancing and chances to win big with door prizes and a cash raffle! A cash bar will also be available. Tickets are only on sale until May 3 -- so contact the Alumni Affairs Office at [email protected] today. You can also get your tickets and RSVP online here.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their finest tropical attire for a chance to win Best Costume, which will be awarded at the end of the evening. Emceeing the event will be Scott Gardner, GCC Class of '98 Alumni Hall of Fame inductee who will introduce guest speakers Shari McDonald, GCC Class of '79, current vice president and chief nursing officer at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, and Claire Gardner, future GCC Class of '19 and Presidential Scholarship recipient.

In addition to attending the luau, there are opportunities to sponsor the scholarship at a number of levels. The sponsorship opportunity detail is available here and includes commitments of $100 - $3,000 and includes in-kind support for those wishing to customize their sponsorship. All sponsorship levels include a variety of benefits from free advertising to photos, and GCC Foundation recognition.

All sponsorships must be submitted by April 20 for full recognition.

"Without the support of these community members, so many students would not have the opportunity to reach their educational goals," said Assistant Director of Alumni Affairs Jennifer Wakefield. "These scholarships mean the difference between going to college or not for some of these students."

The Nursing Program Alumni Committee is honored to receive scholarship support from:

Our Silver Level Sponsor:

Corfu Veterinary Clinic

Our Titanium Sponsors:

Advanced Auto Collision

Michelle and Karl Grohs

Our Bronze Sponsors:

Hart's Insurance Agency

Trini Kuzmicki

Sinclair Pharmacy

Summit Family Dental, Warsaw

Our In-kind Supporters and Donors: