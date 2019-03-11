Tuesday is Spring Family Night at Batavia Middle School: Mexican dinner, raffles, games and more

Press release:

For the sixth year, Batavia Middle School will be hosting its Spring Family Night from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12.

Maureen Notaro, seventh and eighth grade assistant principal, said numerous activities planned for families to enjoy together throughout the evening. That school day will also include a special presentation for the students, with a visit from Corey the Dribbler, a former Harlem Globetrotter from Academic Entertainment. Notaro said Corey has a positive message that he delivers to the students regarding perseverance, character traits and never giving up on your dreams.

In terms of the evening activities for families, there will be several community organizations, and local agencies present. Included in this list is Richmond Memorial Library, BMS parent-teacher group, Girl Scouts, Batavia Fire Department, GC Mental Health Services, Genesee County Business Education Alliance, Genesee County Youth Bureau, Genesee County Sheriff's Department, the Batavia Police Department, and Paul Kesler, high school principal, will be there to discuss class rank.

In addition, Fidelis Care will be present with the "Every Child Covered" campaign. They will speaking with families to ensure that they have health insurance for their children. The County Department of Social Services will be present seeking potential foster families. Harvester 56 Theater Dance Academy will be presenting Irish dance in the auditorium as entertainment for our families.

The goal for the evening is for our families to spend quality time together, from enjoying dinner and entertainment to persevering as a team to solve problems and complete tasks.

In the cafeteria, families can enjoy a Mexican-themed dinner of tacos and churros catered by Rancho Viejo.

Families will have an opportunity to visit rooms with activities and games, such as building a bridge to support a given object’s weight, playing bingo, and creating art work as a team. In addition, there will be a room for our students to decorate a bag and choose a few books to take home with them.

In the gym, we will host our basket raffle, featuring baskets prepared by our BMS staff, as well as a bike raffle which was made possible by the generous donation from the Police Benevolent Association and Batavia Firefighters Association.

Our hope is that as the evening ends with our basket raffle, our families will exit the building having had a positive night of community engagement.