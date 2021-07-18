Local Matters

July 18, 2021 - 2:44pm

Two accidents with injuries reported on westbound Thruway

posted by Billie Owens in news, accidents, scanner, thruway.

Two accidents with injuries are reported on the westbound Thruway in the area of mile marker 396.8. A male in a van in the left lane is injured and two children and their mother are also occupants; unknown injuries. A female in a vehicle in the median is also injured.

Three ambulances are called in, including one from Alexander and two Mercy rigs. Pembroke fire is in command and East Pembroke Fire Department is on scene as mutual aid.

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.: A mother and baby were transported to ECMC. A father and daughter were transported to John. R. Oshei Children's Hospital in Buffalo.

