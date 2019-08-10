Two new exhibits for fall announced at GO ART!

Two upcoming art exhibits were announced by GO ART! on Friday, both will be on display starting in mid-September, at Seymour Place, 201 E. Main St., Batavia:

"Maps & Legends" by Kevin Hammon -- Sept. 12 to Nov. 9.

Members' Challenge Exhibit -- theme "Purpose" -- Sept. 12 to Dec. 7.

There will be an Artist Reception for both exhibitors from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Gallery hours are: Thursdays and Fridays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.