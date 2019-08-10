Local Matters

August 10, 2019 - 12:04pm

Two new exhibits for fall announced at GO ART!

posted by Billie Owens in Announcements, GO ART!, new art exhibits.
Two upcoming art exhibits were announced by GO ART! on Friday, both will be on display starting in mid-September, at Seymour Place, 201 E. Main St., Batavia:
  • "Maps & Legends" by Kevin Hammon -- Sept. 12 to Nov. 9. 
  • Members' Challenge Exhibit -- theme "Purpose" -- Sept. 12 to Dec. 7.
There will be an Artist Reception for both exhibitors from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.
 
Gallery hours are: Thursdays and Fridays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

