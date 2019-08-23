Upcoming events at the Byron-Bergen Public Library

Here are items of note occurring in September at the Byron-Bergen Public Library, located at 13 S. Lake Ave. in Bergen.

The Bergen Historical Society will meet beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5th, in the Library Meeting Room. The public is invited to hear a presentation by Gina Schelemanow on the history of the Cook family of Byron and Clarendon . Refreshments will be served following the program.

Maker Space Saturday is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 7th. Come and try an experiment! No registration needed.

Monthly Book Discussion Group meets at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12th. This month's book is "The Little Paris Bookshop." Come and enjoy the fun.

Toddler/Preschool Storytime will run Fridays starting at 10:30 a.m. beginning Sept 13th. Join Miss Bailey for stories, a craft and a treat! For ages 2-5, but younger children are welcome with a parent/guardian. Registration appreciated.

Phone is 494-1120.