August 23, 2019 - 1:39pm

Upcoming events at the Byron-Bergen Public Library

posted by Billie Owens in byron, bergen, Announcements, Byron-Bergen Public Library.
Here are items of note occurring in September at the Byron-Bergen Public Library, located at 13 S. Lake Ave. in Bergen.
  • The Bergen Historical Society will meet beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5th, in the Library Meeting Room. The public is invited to hear a presentation by Gina Schelemanow on the history of the Cook family of Byron and Clarendon. Refreshments will be served following the program. 
  • Maker Space Saturday is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 7th. Come and try an experiment! No registration needed.
  • Monthly Book Discussion Group meets at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12th. This month's book is "The Little Paris Bookshop." Come and enjoy the fun.
  • Toddler/Preschool Storytime will run Fridays starting at 10:30 a.m. beginning Sept 13th. Join Miss Bailey for stories, a craft and a treat! For ages 2-5, but younger children are welcome with a parent/guardian. Registration appreciated.
Phone is 494-1120.

