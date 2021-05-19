Vehicle fire in driveway near trailer reported in Byron

A vehicle fire in the driveway with several exposures is reported at 6485 Byron Holley Road, Byron. It is near a trailer.

The location is between North Byron Road and North Bergen Road.

Byron Fire Department is in command and South Bryon arrived for mutual aid. Elba is en route with fire police for traffic control.

Command calls for Route 237 and North Byron Road to be shut down.

UPDATE 3:38 p.m.: Byron command advises Elba that fire police are needed at Pumpkin Hill -- Route 237 at Byron Road, and also at Searles and North Bergen roads.

UPDATE 3:48 p.m.: Command also wants fire police stationed at Byron and Warboys roads. Bergen is standing by in Byron's fire hall.

UPDATE 3:49 p.m.: Mercy medics are called to the scene in nonemergency mode.