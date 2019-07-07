Victim found on Little Falls Road after crash five hours ago

A one-vehicle accident happened about five hours ago on Little Falls Road and the driver is still in or with the vehicle, according to a caller to dispatch. The location is 1341 Little Falls Road, north of Fuller Road. Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments and Mercy medics just arrived on scene.

Little Falls Road is shut down.

UPDATE 7:49 a.m.: The patient is being transported to ECMC.

UPDATE 7:59 a.m.: The road is reopended. The assignment is back in service.