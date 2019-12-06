Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

December 6, 2019 - 6:53pm

Williamsville businesswoman to vie for Ranzenhofer's Senate seat

posted by Billie Owens in NY 61st Senate District, Joan Elizabeth Seamans.

Previously submitted photo and press release:

Joan Elizabeth Seamans announces her candidacy for the New York Senate District 61.

She is a 25+year business owner in Amherst, a former trustee for the Village of Williamsville and former president of the Williamsville Business Association.

Seamans ran a very strong race against Senator Michael Ranzenhofer in 2018 and had the closest margins in more than 10 years.

Wishing Senator Ranzenhofer all the best as he retires at the end of next year to enjoy more time with his family, Seamans says she looks forward to bringing the voices of those across this diverse district to Albany.

Calendar

December 2019

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button