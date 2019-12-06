Williamsville businesswoman to vie for Ranzenhofer's Senate seat

Previously submitted photo and press release:

Joan Elizabeth Seamans announces her candidacy for the New York Senate District 61.

She is a 25+year business owner in Amherst, a former trustee for the Village of Williamsville and former president of the Williamsville Business Association.

Seamans ran a very strong race against Senator Michael Ranzenhofer in 2018 and had the closest margins in more than 10 years.

Wishing Senator Ranzenhofer all the best as he retires at the end of next year to enjoy more time with his family, Seamans says she looks forward to bringing the voices of those across this diverse district to Albany.