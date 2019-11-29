Winter weather advisory in effect Saturday, expect slippery road conditions

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Genesee County from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Mixed precipitation is expected, including total snow accumulations of one to two inches, and up to four inches across the northern Finger Lakes, with total ice accumulations of around 1/10th of an inch.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving.