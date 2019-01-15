Winter Wonderland Hikes planned at GC Park & Forest, must preregister

Press release:

Discover the wonders of winter with hikes at the Genesee County Park & Forest! Track the secret lives of wild animals and seek out the brave birds that spend winter in Western New York! Winter Wonderland Hikes are held on Saturdays from 1:30 pm to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19th: Animal Tracks & Signs (*Bad weather date: Saturday Jan. 26th)

(*Bad weather date: Saturday Jan. 26th) Saturday, Feb.16th: Winged Wildlife (*Bad weather date: Saturday Feb. 23rd)

Hikes will go, snow or no snow. Hikes begin at the Interpretive Nature Center and end with hot chocolate and snacks. Snowshoes may be used, weather permitting, and are available for rent or you may bring your own. Snowshoeing lesson provided, no previous experience needed! Rental is included in the price, $5/person, $15 max/family. Recommended for ages 3 and up! Pre-registration is required, call 585-344-1122! If cancelled due to weather, hikes will be rescheduled to bad weather dates as listed above.

Enjoy the tranquil beauty of the forest on a full moon night! Naturalists lead you on a peaceful Moonlight Snowshoe and Winter Fun Hike on Saturday, Jan. 19th and Saturday, Feb. 16th from 7 to 9 p.m. Meet at Pavilion B on Raymond Road. Hikes will go, snow or no snow. Hikes begin and conclude with refreshments by a warm fire in Pavilion B! For ages 18 and over.

Snowshoes may be used, weather permitting, and are available for rent or you may bring your own. Snowshoeing lesson provided, no previous experience needed! Rental is included in the price, $5/person, $15 max/family.

Make a memory this winter with your own Private Group Snowshoe Hike! A Naturalist guides your group through peaceful woodland trails and open meadows. Listen to winter’s quiet beauty and find signs of wildlife in this 431-acre park. Private hikes are available on Saturdays in January and February from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. by reservation only at the Interpretive Nature Center. No previous experience is needed; snowshoes provided or bring your own. Rental is included in the price, $5/person, minimum group fee is $75. Call 585-344-1122 to book your own adventure!

Snowshoe Rentals are available at the Genesee County Park & Forest Interpretive Center 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, 12 – 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays December through March, weather permitting. Snowshoes must be used in the park. Fee is $5/pair and all proceeds go to ACORNS, the nonprofit organization that supports the parks!

Call (585) 344-1122 to register. For more information visit the website here, or contact Shannon Lyaski [email protected] or (585) 344-1122.