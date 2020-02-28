Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

February 28, 2020 - 4:05pm

WNY GOP candidates kick off 2020 campaign season at Dibble Center tomorrow morning, all invited

posted by Billie Owens in GOP, 2020 Republican Campaign, news, batavia.

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I), congressional candidate Chris Jacobs (NY-27), and State Senate candidate Ed Rath (61st SD) will join a host of local Republican candidates and members of the public on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Dibble Center in Batavia from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. to kick-off campaign season 2020 and continue petition drive efforts.

All are invited to attend.

Dibble Family Center is located at 4120 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.

Calendar

February 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button