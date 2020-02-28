February 28, 2020 - 4:05pm
WNY GOP candidates kick off 2020 campaign season at Dibble Center tomorrow morning, all invited
posted by Billie Owens in GOP, 2020 Republican Campaign, news, batavia.
Press release:
Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I), congressional candidate Chris Jacobs (NY-27), and State Senate candidate Ed Rath (61st SD) will join a host of local Republican candidates and members of the public on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Dibble Center in Batavia from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. to kick-off campaign season 2020 and continue petition drive efforts.
All are invited to attend.
Dibble Family Center is located at 4120 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.