WNY Independent Living starts new Youth Peer Advocacy Program, virtual meeting on it is Aug. 6

Press release:

Western New York Independent Living (WNYIL) has addressed the needs of youth with disabilities by establishing a Youth Peer Advocacy Program.

To allow anyone who might be interested in getting to know the Program without leaving home, they are holding a Youth Peer Virtual Open House via the GoToMeeting online app, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 6.

Like others their age, young people with disabilities have questions and would appreciate getting honest and transparent answers – and who better than young people who also have disabilities to provide them?

Attendees will be able to meet Young adult peers from the disability community, learn its current and planned activities, and offer suggestions for its future direction by joining the Youth Advisory Council. There will also be opportunities to win prizes and participate in a Question and Answer session.

There is no need to register in advance. On the Youth Peers at WNY Facebook page there is a larger flyer with a scannable QR (Quick Response) code square to connect easily. For those who cannot scan, the direct link to the virtual gathering is here.

Those with any questions can reach out to the Program by emailing [email protected], or calling (716) 836-0822, ext. 540.

The Western New York Independent Living Inc. Family of Agencies offer an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.